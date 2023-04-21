There’s a lot of power on display this weekend for Desert Storm, but that’s not the only motorsports action in Lake Havasu City.
Locals will go head-to-head — and boat-to-boat — in the season finale at Havasu 95 Speedway, at SARA Park, tonight.
Havasu 95 Speedway’s Night of Destruction — a local tradition featuring the annual waterless boat races — is scheduled today at 7 p.m.
The waterless boat race calls on drivers to race while towing a boat without a trailer. Drivers have to maintain contact with their boat while trying to eliminate the competition by dislodging the other boats from the cars in a form of demolition derby.
Tonight’s other races include the championships in the categories of 602 modifieds, legends, bandoleros and factory stocks.
You’ll want to get there early since this race is one that fills up quickly. Gates open three hours before race time.
General admission is $12 . For information, visit Havasu95Speedway or call 928-716-6300.
— Today’s News-Herald
