We all know that Lake Havasu City is a great lake town, but other people around the nation are starting to take notice. Analysts at the website Stacker reviewed data from WalletHub to determine the nation’s best lake towns, and they determined that Lake Havasu City ranks 12th.
Stacker says Lake Havasu City scored 57.46 using its methodology, which looked at affordability (Havasu is #2 in this category when compared to other lake towns), weather (#6), safety (#26), economy (#12), education and health (#30) and quality of life (#16).
Havasu’s ranking improved a little — last year’s list from Stacker put us at #13.
Stacker writes: “Lake Havasu City has multiple appeals: Take your pick of water (boating, fishing, swimming, paddle-boarding); land (hiking, off-roading); or air (hot-air ballooning, amphibious ultralight flying). With attractions including not only the lake but also the surrounding mountains, it’s easy to see why the town is popular not only for short-term stays but also for full-time residence.”
Havasu is right behind the Wisconsin towns of Pewaukee and Brookfield. The top lake town in the nation, according to this list, is Traverse City, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.