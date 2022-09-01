Good morning
A man rescued a dying bunny that was drowning in his pool after spotting a strange reflection out of the corner of his eye. The Grand Canyon state resident found the rabbit while walking back inside from his backyard. The unidentified content creator from Lake Havasu City moved the rabbit into the sunlight and fed it vegetables.

Luckily for us, he captured video of the rescue and uploaded it to the internet. You can watch it at HavasuNews.com.

