A man rescued a dying bunny that was drowning in his pool after spotting a strange reflection out of the corner of his eye. The Grand Canyon state resident found the rabbit while walking back inside from his backyard. The unidentified content creator from Lake Havasu City moved the rabbit into the sunlight and fed it vegetables.
Luckily for us, he captured video of the rescue and uploaded it to the internet. You can watch it at HavasuNews.com.
It’s been a couple of years since we first told you about Get My Boat, a web service that bills itself as “The AirBnB of Boats.”
In a pre-Labor Day marketing pitch, the company is pointing out that its service is a good option to get out and enjoy the lake without having to plunk down big bucks and buy a boat of your own.
Basically, the idea is that any boat owner can use the service to rent their vessels out for the day. The last time we wrote about the service, there were 14 listings in Lake Havasu City on the app. Today, a little more than a year and a half later, Lake Havasu vacationers can have their pick from 83 boat options. They include a $1,000-per-day Mastercraft XStar 23-foot wake surfing boat, a super charged Sea Doo personal watercraft for $500 a day, or various pontoons for a couple hundred bucks per hour.
Get My Boat makes it a point to remind users that its service is a way to earn a little extra money for boat owners, and it also presents an opportunity to connect with local boat captains for chartered service on the lake.
To view listings or find out more information, visit GetMyBoat.com.
