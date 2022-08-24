Good news for local foodies. Havasu Restaurant Week is just a few weeks away.
Good news for local foodies. Havasu Restaurant Week is just a few weeks away.
The Lake Havasu Hospitality Association announced Monday that its annual week-long celebration of local restaurants is planned for Sept. 16-25.
The week allows residents the opportunity to try Havasu’s unique restaurants at special prices.
Menu options will vary by restaurant, but all will include an appetizer, an entree and a dessert. Additional details about participating restaurants and their special offerings will be revealed in the coming weeks on the Hospitality Association’s Facebook page and other social media sites.
Allow to brag for a moment: The Arizona Newspaper Association announced this week that Today’s News-Herald won five awards in its annual newspaper competition.
The News-Herald won awards in the categories of editorial page excellence, community service, best special section, and two ad categories.
ANA will announce how newspapers placed in each category at its annual awards event in October.
At 2021’s event, Today’s News-Herald won the general excellence award for daily newspapers of similar circulation.
Also in this year’s competition, the News-Herald’s sister publication, the Parker Pioneer, earned eight awards in the weekly newspaper categories.
—Today’s News-Herald
