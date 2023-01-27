There are a lot of dogs up for adoption at the Western Arizona Humane Society! In fact, the shelter is so full that it's offering a heckuva doggy deal: Through the end of the month, the adoption fee for all large dogs 50 pounds and over is reduced to $50. (And don't forget, some of these furry friends are already fully sponsored for adoption to a good home!) The adoption fee includes current vaccines, microchip, and spaying and neutering.
Go see all of the precious pups at the shelter at 2610 Sweetwater Avenue on the southside of town, or go to HavasuNews.com to see a preview of the dogs that are available for adoption.
Good to know: The Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division is reminding residents that it recently launched a new feature on its website that lets users chat directly with MVD experts at AZDOT.gov.
According to ADOT, the new way to address questions and complete some services, allows people to work directly with an MVD expert online from the comforts of their own computer or cell phone in real time.
The new service began in September with over 8,700 chats. Since then, the service has increased in popularity to approximately 22,000 chats per month. Prior to this, questions could be answered in the office, over the phone, or via email, which could require several responses back and forth to fully address the customer’s issue.
ADOT officials say they are hopeful that the new feature will shorten office wait times for customers across Arizona as more people find they can complete some services digitally.
If you want to check it out, visit the "Contact MVD" page on the AZDOT.gov website.
