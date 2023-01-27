There are a lot of dogs up for adoption at the Western Arizona Humane Society! In fact, the shelter is so full that it's offering a heckuva doggy deal: Through the end of the month, the adoption fee for all large dogs 50 pounds and over is reduced to $50. (And don't forget, some of these furry friends are already fully sponsored for adoption to a good home!) The adoption fee includes current vaccines, microchip, and spaying and neutering.

Go see all of the precious pups at the shelter at 2610 Sweetwater Avenue on the southside of town, or go to HavasuNews.com to see a preview of the dogs that are available for adoption.

