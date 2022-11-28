We told you a while back about the new labyrinth at Cattail Cove State Park. It was created by local artist Chalonda Czarnopys, who for years has created small mazes for personal relaxation and meditation.
But did you know there are other labyrinths in the area?
The Topock area is home to the Mystic Maze, a 600-plus-year-old geoglyph consisting of intricate patterns designed by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. According to Go Lake Havasu, the modern Mohave people believe the maze is a spiritual portal to the next life where bad souls get lost, and good souls find their way to the afterlife. Early experts believed the warriors returning from battle would run through the maze, leaving any bad spirits behind.
And closer to home, you can find a 50-foot recreation of the famous labyrinth at Chartres Cathedral in France. It was built in 2007.
It’s at Grace Episcopal Church as South Acoma Boulevard and Bunker Drive, and it’s open for people of all faiths to explore for reflection, meditation or prayer. It takes about 20 minutes to get from the labyrinth’s center to its end point, a journey of 1,000 feet.
