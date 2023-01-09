Highest-paying management jobs in Lake Havasu City
Highest-paying management jobs in Lake Havasu City
#13. Property, real estate, and community association managers
#12. Lodging managers
#11. Social and community service managers
#10. Food service managers
#9. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
#8. General and operations managers
#7. Administrative services managers
#6. Construction managers
#5. Medical and health services managers
#4. Financial managers
#3. Computer and information systems managers
#2. Sales managers
#1. Chief executives
Lake Havasu City has a service-based economy, so it won’t surprise anyone that the area’s top-paying management jobs include lodging managers and food service managers. However, it might be a surprise that there are nine other positions that rank higher than that, according to new regional data points recently analyzed by Stacker.
The report comes from 2021 annual wage data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Stacker compiled a list of management occupations for the Lake Havasu City-Kingman metropolitan area, which includes all of Mohave County.
The highest paying jobs in this area are the top dogs — chief executives in our region make an average mean salary of $135,600.
Next came sales managers, who reportedly make an average $111,790, and computer and information systems managers, with average salaries of $109,540.
The list also includes financial managers ($104K), medical and health services managers ($96K), construction managers ($86K), administrative services managers ($86K), general and operations managers ($76K), education administrators ($76K), and community service managers ($62K).
Food service managers ranked 10th with an average salary of $70,000, and lodging managers were 11th on the list with salaries listed at $59,000.
If you’re currently working in one of the occupations listed here, this just might be an eye-opener for you.
