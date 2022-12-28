We told you a few weeks ago about the Christmas Bird Count. The annual event started Dec. 14 and continues through January 5.
Conducted entirely by volunteers, the Christmas Bird Count is the largest citizen science project in the world. It helps to track the health and well-being of bird populations and is vital to conservation efforts. Originating as an actual hunt in the 19th century, on Christmas Day in 1900 someone had the bright idea to put a pause on hunting the birds and instead just observe them.
Volunteers take part by counting birds for at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the event and reporting their sightings online at birdcount.org. In Lake Havasu City, bird count efforts are often conducted by the Friends of the Bill Williams and Havasu National Wildlife Refuges. Past bird counts have been held on both the California and Arizona sides of the Colorado River, centered near Beal Lake, an area within the Topock Marsh.
Speaking of birds, using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9.
Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.
The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. Go to HavasuNews.com to see which birds are most commonly seen in the Grand Canyon State.
