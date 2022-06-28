Happy Wednesday! Reminder: The candidate forum organized by Today’s News-Herald, Radio Central and the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is today at 6 p.m. at Lake Havasu High School’s Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 5:30. You’ll hear from candidates for Lake Havasu City Council, District 30 State Representative, and Arizona’s 9th Congressional District.
A live audio broadcast will be available on on KNTR (106.7 FM) and you can find streaming video at the News-Herald’s Facebook page (facebook.com/HavasuNews)
There’s still time to submit your questions for candidates. Email them before noon to elections@havasunews.com.
• • •
Chupacabras?
Readers have been sending in photos of some scary-looking creatures they’ve observed in their neighborhoods.
News-Herald Editor Brandon Bowers captured this photo outside a house near South Acoma Boulevard.
A day later, reader James Raines emailed this photo of what he called a “possible chupacabra” spotted on London Bridge Road.
While it’s fun to entertain the idea of mythical creatures prowling our neighborhoods, the simple answer is that many of Havasu’s coyotes aren’t going to win any beauty contests.
So why do they look so gnarly? Turns out it’s not so uncommon. Many coyotes in Arizona have mange, a disease in canines caused by parasitic mites. Symptoms include hair loss and lesions.
Many believe that mangy coyotes are, in fact, the inspiration for the chupacabra, the mythical creature from Mexican folklore said to prey on goats and other small livestock.
The Tucson Daily Star a few years back talked with a Arizona Game & Fish Department veterinarian who said urban coyotes are more prone to mange because they eat garbage and other abnormal foods, helping to weaken their immune systems. So what should you do if you see a coyote with mange? You probably don’t need to alert wildlife officials, according to the veterinarian.
Wildlife officials are unable to treat such cases, and they consider the disease to be “nature’s way of culling the weak and maladapted from wildlife populations,” she said. However, as with all wildlife, if you see a mangy coyote, keep your distance. The disease can be passed on to pets, and even to humans in rare circumstances.
Is Queen Creek still going to get additional water from the Colorado River?
