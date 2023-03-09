Earth Day is coming a little early this year. Several local groups, including all three Lake Havasu City Rotary Clubs, are planning a community clean-up day on Saturday, March 25.

The day is held as an acknowledgment of Earth Day, which isn’t officially on the calendar until about a month later (April 22). Organizers haven’t said why the event is happening so much earlier, but it make sense when you consider the April calendar is filled with big events such as Desert Storm that are clear to keep locals distracted. It’s also worth noting that April temperatures are likely to be much warmer than March. Plus, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy recently declared March 25 as “Havasu’s Earth Day,” so it’s official.

