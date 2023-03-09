Earth Day is coming a little early this year. Several local groups, including all three Lake Havasu City Rotary Clubs, are planning a community clean-up day on Saturday, March 25.
The day is held as an acknowledgment of Earth Day, which isn’t officially on the calendar until about a month later (April 22). Organizers haven’t said why the event is happening so much earlier, but it make sense when you consider the April calendar is filled with big events such as Desert Storm that are clear to keep locals distracted. It’s also worth noting that April temperatures are likely to be much warmer than March. Plus, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy recently declared March 25 as “Havasu’s Earth Day,” so it’s official.
The community cleanup day is also being supported by the Lake Havasu Marine Association, Protect Our Deserts and Go Lake Havasu.
The public is being invited to safely pick up trash wherever they see it, such as in their neighborhoods and parks. They can then dispose of their trash in one of two dumpsters, which will be located at Anderson Powersports at 3198 Sweetwater Ave., and Anderson Toyota at 6510 Showplace Ave.
Want to help? You can pick up free trash bags at Republic Services (2011 College Drive) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and at Michael Alan Furnishings (2010 W. Acoma Blvd.) between 10 and 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
You can also join one of the several group cleanup efforts being organized. You can pre-register for those by emailing lakehavasuevents@gmail.com.
The group cleanup events include:
• Lake Havasu State Park, 8 a.m. Arizona State Parks will waive entry fees for participants who pre-register by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.
• Bison Boulevard, 7am: Meet at 2AR Patriots, a new firearm business at 72 S. Smoketree Ave., for coffee and doughnuts before riding out to Bison Boulevard at 8 a.m. with other firearm enthusiasts to clean the desert.
• SARA Park, 8 a.m.: Join Havasu Hikes, a local hiking guide company, at the main trailhead to clean up local trails.
Whatever you do, be sure to take pictures of your efforts to help document the event. Your photos should be sent to lakehavasuevents@gmail.com.
Furry Friday: Meet Miss Iris Britton. She is a 2-year old Frenchie and a native of Lake Havasu City. Owner Megan Morris says Miss Iris has a nice and shiny brindle coat, but don’t get that confused with a jacket because she refuses to wear one. Weighing in at 28 pounds, Miss Iris loves her zoomies indoors and outdoors, camping, cuddling, stalking her owner, licking feet, and absolutely loves her bike rides. Morris says Miss Iris is so smart “she may as well have a college degree.”
Want to have your furbabies featured in Furry Friday? Email a photo and description to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to include the words “Furry Friday” in the email subject line.
