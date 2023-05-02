Seniors from Lake Havasu High School and Telesis are on the path to graduation, and that accomplishment can be memorialized permanently on the Bridgewater Channel.
The Havasu Freedom Foundation is selling engraved bricks that can be used to honor upcoming graduates, or anyone who deserves a little attention for their academic achievements.
The Freedom Foundation started in 2008 with the goal of honoring veterans and beautifying the walkway along the Bridgewater Channel beneath the London Bridge. Sales from the engraved brick fundraisers have supported a number of community groups, including scholarships for LHHS students.
The cost of sponsorship starts at $85 for a 4-inch-by-8-inch engraved brick, and tops out at $175 for a 10-inch hexagon with an embedded medallion. Bricks purchased now will be laid during the 2024 dedication ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.