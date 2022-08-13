Do you remember the Hospice Happening? The fundraiser for Hospice of Havasu was once one of Lake Havasu City premiere society events. After an eight-year absence, the Hospice Havasu is back. Organizers have been planning the gala event for months, and they announced the details late last week.
This year’s Hospice Happening is Sept. 24 at Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room. The theme? “A Night in Casablanca.”
The Shugrue’s hall will be elaborately transformed into Rick’s Cafe, a key scene location from the 1942 film starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid. The evening will include a Mediterranean-inspired dinner and feature casino games, a premium cigar bar, and a chance to win a $5,000 raffle. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and admission is $150 per person. The Hospice Happening comes just in time to celebrate Hospice of Havasu’s 40th anniversary serving Lake Havasu City. The organization is the only not-for-profit hospice care agency in the region, and in addition to providing end-of-life care for anyone who needs it, regardless of their ability to pay, Hospice of Havasu provides local residents with community education, grief and caregiver counseling support. For information on the Hospice Happening, call Elaine Cullen at 928-453-2111.
