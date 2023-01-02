We’re two days into the new year, but we’re still thinking about New year’s Eve, and how it could be a bigger deal in Lake Havasu City.
Prescott has its Whisky Row Boot Drop to ring in the new year. Flagstaff drops a pinecone, and Tucson celebrates with a taco drop. There are similar “drops” by other communities across the nation, including the most famous, New York City’s ball drop, and the obscure, the Electric Moon Pie in Mobile, Alabama. There’s also a Giant Acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina, a peach drop in Atlanta, an orange drop in Miami, a clam drop in Yarmouth, Maine, a pickle drop in Mount Olive, North Carolina. Could Havasu do something similar? We suggest a Jet Ski drop, lowered from the London Bridge, getting closer to the Bridgewater Channel as the clock counts down to midnight.
(1) comment
My wife was just asking what happened to the martini🍸glass drop Havasu used to do? I suggested that sponsorship wasn’t there. If I am not mistaken, it used to be done on McCulloch and charge a fee to partake in the event. Again, in my opinion, it’s about money. Who will pay for permitting and all the other costs associated with the event?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.