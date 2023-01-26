We’re weirdly proud of our desert heat, but it’s a safe bet that even the most acclimated of Lake Havasu City residents would be miserable before the invention of air conditioning. Somehow, our Arizona forefathers managed to make it work. Mohave County Library will host “They Beat the Heat” this Saturday, at 2 p.m. in the Community Rooms A/B with Arizona historian and author Christine Reid hosting.
Reid will explain how creative adaptations in lifestyle, architecture, building materials, town planning and even humor all contributed to surviving the area’s intense desert temperatures.
What have we forgotten and what can we learn from the wisdom of those who came before as climate becomes a vital and daily issue in life today? Using newspaper clippings, anecdotes, and photographs, Reid’s story will show how Arizonans adjusted to life in the desert before the arrival of air conditioners.
Reid is a writer/researcher with the Pinal County Historical Society and Community Scholar for the Anthem at Merrill Ranch lifelong learning program.
The free program is supported by a grant from Arizona Humanities and is sponsored by the Friends of the LHC Library. Reserve your seat at the Lake Havasu City Library. Saved seats will not be allowed. Ticket holders must be seated by 3:15 pm on Saturday.
