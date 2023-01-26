Good Morning

We’re weirdly proud of our desert heat, but it’s a safe bet that even the most acclimated of Lake Havasu City residents would be miserable before the invention of air conditioning. Somehow, our Arizona forefathers managed to make it work. Mohave County Library will host “They Beat the Heat” this Saturday, at 2 p.m. in the Community Rooms A/B with Arizona historian and author Christine Reid hosting.

Reid will explain how creative adaptations in lifestyle, architecture, building materials, town planning and even humor all contributed to surviving the area’s intense desert temperatures.

