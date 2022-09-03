Food costs: Did you know Arizonans spend more than 32 other states on food? That data is according to Self Financial, which analyzed spending on food and beverages across the nation and then ranked each state.
The states that spend the most on food are Mississippi, Kentucky and South Carolina, in that order.
The analysis found that—on average—residents of Arizona spend $5,089 per year on food and beverages, amounting to about 12.7 percent of their total spending.
The company points out that since 2020, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food at home has risen by 18.2%, while the CPI for food away from home has grown by just 13.5% over the same span.
The rate of price growth for food at home has been particularly stark after remaining roughly flat from 2014 to 2020. Though households in the pandemic have been more inclined to choose groceries over meals out, rapidly rising food prices have stretched household budgets as a result.
You may recall that we took a look at food prices a few weeks ago, and according to the consumer price index, Lake Havasu City residents are spending a lot more on kitchen staples.
