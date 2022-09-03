Good morning
Food costs: Did you know Arizonans spend more than 32 other states on food? That data is according to Self Financial, which analyzed spending on food and beverages across the nation and then ranked each state.

The states that spend the most on food are Mississippi, Kentucky and South Carolina, in that order.

