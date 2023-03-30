The old Refuge Golf & Country Club is officially opening next week, rebranded under new ownership and with a new name — Iron Wolf Golf and Country Club at the Refuge. The official grand opening of the Front 9 is scheduled for Sunday, April 9. The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for the golf course on Saturday at 10 a.m. Go Lake Havasu points out that the 18-hole, par-72 championship golf course is reopening as a private club, but the public can join as a member for a day and play the new course.
Iron Wolf is aso home to a fine dining restaurant, Bogeys & Stogies, and a day spa. You can learn more at ironwolfgcc.com or golakehavasu.com/golf.
