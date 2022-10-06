Remember the Patriot Flag? A few years ago, a 60-foot American flag was draped over the London Bridge as a crowd of more than 350 people cheered it on.
Three years later, the flag is making a return to Lake Havasu City. According to the local Patriot Guard Riders, the flag will be unfurled over the south side of the bridge around 10:30 a.m.
The flag is a traveling exhibit that tours the United States. It has been displayed at a number of historic sites, including Omaha Beach in Normandy France, on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The flag display will definitely be a sight to see this morning, but if you can’t make it, we’ll have photos and videos up at HavasuNews.com shortly after the event.
Go check out a state park: Go Lake Havasu reminds us that when it comes to state parks, the Colorado River region puts the rest of the state to shame. Arizona has 35 state parks, but Lake Havasu State Park is the top destination as far as visitors are concerned. Of course, you already know that if you’re a Lake Havasu City resident -- Lake Havasu State Park is one of the top boat launch destinations in the area, and the ramps can back way up on Industrial Boulevard during the summer, particular on boating holidays.
The region, however, is also home to a number of other state parks that are just as beautiful and accessible, but for whatever reason remain off the general public’s radar.
Consider: Cattail Cove State Park, located just 15 miles south of Lake Havasu City. It has a beach, boat ramp and 61 campsites, along with primitive boat-in campsites along the shoreline within the park.
Buckskin Mountain State Park is 20 miles from Havasu, just north of Parker. This area offers 60 camp sites with waterfront access, a beach for swimming and hiking trails snaking around the rocky outcroppings of the area. There’s also a picnic area and a park store.
Nearby, you’ll find River Island State Park, with 37 campsites, a ramada, sandy beach, cove and a boat launch. There are hiking trails here as well, and importantly, there’s off-road access to the backcountry.
Furry Fridays: Meet Murphy! This little pup lives with Susan Martin and it part of a pet therapy team with Pet Partners of Lake Havasu City. Murphy has participated in more than 200 visits, mainly to nursing facilities, according to Murphy.
Share your photos and send a brief description to editor@havasunews.com. We’ll collect them and publish a new photo in this column each Friday.
