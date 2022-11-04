Rock carvers, a rock painter, hands-on displays and dozens of vendors all will be part of the annual Gem and Mineral Show set for next weekend at the Aquatic Center.
As rock hounds and curious visitors step into the Relics and Rods Hall this weekend, they’ll have to pay $2 to get into the show for the first time ever.
All of the visitors that make it to the show will have a lot to see.
Visitors can watch as professionals demonstrate their crafts and find plenty of opportunities to shop for faceted and cabochon jewels, fossils, tools, findings, slabs, finished jewelry and gifts galore! There will be raffles and hourly door prizes, games and prizes for the kids, as well as food and beverage services available.
One of the — ahem — gems of this show is the .“family fun room” with a rock that floats, fossil rubbings, fluorescent rocks and a chance to look at rocks through a magnifying glass also will be part of the event.
Proceeds from the show and some money from the Gem and Mineral Society’s general fund goes toward scholarships for local students who will be science majors as incoming freshman at college.
The show opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Aquatic Center.
