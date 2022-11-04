Good morning
alyonka_lis - stock.adobe.com

Rock carvers, a rock painter, hands-on displays and dozens of vendors all will be part of the annual Gem and Mineral Show set for next weekend at the Aquatic Center.

As rock hounds and curious visitors step into the Relics and Rods Hall this weekend, they’ll have to pay $2 to get into the show for the first time ever.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.