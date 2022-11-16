Is it beginning to feel a lot like Christmas? We can hear your eyes rolling, what with Thanksgiving still a week away, but bear with us — a new analysis of weather data says Arizona’s first “Christmassy” day of the year is right around the corner. That terrible description is what the analysts at Family Destinations Guide are using to refer to the day that most people say the Christmas season begins.
No surprise, the answer changes based upon geographical location. In Arizona, according to the study, the first “Christmassy” day of the year is Dec. 4.
They got to that number by analyzing 30 years of weather data to find the coldest day of the year, along with a survey of more than 3,000 people.
The first week of December is apparently when the most staff Christmas parties and other gatherings are arranged, and shopping is in its full holiday rage.
We presume that also means it’s a safe date to start watching those Hallmark Channel Christmas specials and overindulge on holiday treats. (or at least admit to doing so).
Don’t forget about the Chamber mixer tonight: The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly business mixer at Hospice of Havasu’s new digs at 232 London Bridge Road. The mixer, which is from 5 to 7 p.m., includes the opportunity to see both the retail store and the administrative offices at the nonprofit organization, which has served Lake Havasu City for more than 40 years.
It’s $10 for admission, and $5 for Chamber members.
