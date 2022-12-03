Today’s the first “Christmassy” day in Arizona! We told you a few weeks ago about a survey tried to determine which days residents of various states considered to be the start of the Christmas season.
In Arizona, that’s Dec. 4 — today! Merry Christmas!
If you’re looking for something to kickstart your Christmas spirit, consider going on a drive tonight and checking out all the holiday lights around town.
We have 26 homes identified on our Christmas Tree Lane map (you can find in Friday’s print edition of the newspaper, or online at HavasuNews.com). It’s a fun family tradition for many Lake Havasu City residents to check out all of the homes every year. Our recommendation? Grab a cup of Joe from The Human Bean or one of our other local coffee shops, see as many homes as you can and end your night with a stroll through the English Village.
If that doesn’t get you into the holiday spirit, you might have an appointment with three ghosts around the corner.
Rewatch the Boat Parade of Lights: Did you miss the Boat Parade last night? You can watch video and see photos of event at HavasuNews.com.
Worrying stats: Arizona’s holiday drunken drivers are getting drunker. That’s one of the take-aways from statistics over the Thanksgiving holiday released Monday by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The statewide DUI enforcement numbers cover Nov. 23-26, and show 323 overall arrests, down from last year’s 350. The “Average Known BAC” (blood alcohol content) was 0.166. That number was 0.158 in 2021, and 0.151 in 2020. All of those exceed the Extreme DUI limit of 0.15 BAC. There were 8,957 overall traffic stops statewide for everything from distracted driving to speeding, with 2,037 participating officers, just under the 2,060 who participated in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.