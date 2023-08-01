We want to see your back-to-school photos! The new school year begins Thursday at Lake Havasu Unified School District, and we plan to print a page of your photos in the Friday edition of the News-Herald. Send your cute photos to editor@havasunews.com, and be sure to include enough information for a photo caption. You can also post the photos to our Facebook page at facebook.com/havasunews.
Arizona ranks high for home school
As the school year kicks off in Lake Havasu City, the growing interest in homeschooling is impossible to ignore. A recent survey reveals a staggering 67% spike in Arizona’s internet search interest for homeschooling since 2019.
According to a comparative analysis by Age of Learning, Arizona stands out as the 6th best state for homeschooling in the nation, scoring an impressive 78/100. The state ranks 11th for its accommodating homeschool laws and regulations, offering parents flexibility in their educational choices.
Moreover, Arizona’s dedication to homeschooling is evident in its 19th place ranking for the number of homeschool-related groups per capita.
When it comes to enrollment figures, Arizona takes the 24th spot, with a comparatively low number of students enrolled in homeschooling per capita across the United States.
As Lake Havasu City parents weigh their options, they can take comfort in Arizona’s position as a leading state for homeschooling. With its supportive laws and thriving community, the path to homeschooling here seems paved with opportunities for families seeking alternative education options.
Storms ahead? We keep hearing about a monsoon, but the weather dome over Lake Havasu City has kept things pretty dry around here so far. However, meteorologists at the National Weather Service say Lake Havasu City and Mohave County can expect scattered thunderstorms and showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Moisture will shift north on Wednesday before moving east through the Mojave Desert. Flash flood concerns remain for areas with saturated soils from Monday’s rain and in northeastern San Bernardino County.
Here’s hoping for some wet weather and dark skies!
