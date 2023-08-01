Good Morning

We want to see your back-to-school photos! The new school year begins Thursday at Lake Havasu Unified School District, and we plan to print a page of your photos in the Friday edition of the News-Herald. Send your cute photos to editor@havasunews.com, and be sure to include enough information for a photo caption. You can also post the photos to our Facebook page at facebook.com/havasunews.

• • •

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.