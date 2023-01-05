You might be surprised to learn that La Paz County tops the list for auto fatalities in Arizona. The county, which is just south of us and includes the communities of Parker and Quartzsite,ranks first in a recent report that studies the rate of traffic fatalities on Arizona roadways. It’s a little misleading, of course.
The rating is based on the number of deaths per 100,000 people, and as one of Arizona’s smallest counties (The latest Census numbers peg the county’s population at just over 16,000 people) even a single fatality can make a big difference. La Paz County, however, definitely had more than one roadway death. According to the report, 2020 saw six deaths on Interstate 10, a heavily used federal highway that cuts through the the county, as well as a pedestrian death and four deaths involving drunken drivers. That gives La Paz an overall rate of 100.9 deaths per 100,000 people for a top ranking in Arizona and 26th nationally.
Here in Mohave County, the numbers are a little better. We rank eighth among Arizona’s 15 counties with a fatality rate of 26 per 10,000 people. The 55 deaths we suffered in 2020 included four pedestrian deaths and eight involving drunken drivers, and the roadway with the most deaths was State Route 95 — perhaps a little surprising considering Interstate 40 has much more traffic with vehicles driving at higher speeds.
The report was generated by the website Stacker using data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
You can see more rankings and analysis for Arizona counties at HavasuNews.com.
Furry Friday: Hard to believe it’s Friday already! Today’s Furry Friday post comes from Kathy Jo Baumer, who submitted a hilarious photo of her pup, Toby. She says Toby is a man about town and loves to greet everyone he meets. Keep looking good, Toby!
Want to share your pet friends with News-Herald readers? Email a photo and information to editor@havasunews.com and we’ll include your submission in a future edition of this column.
