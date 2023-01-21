Today’s the last day for the Balloon Festival & Fair. Like in past years, the wind helped keep the balloons grounded for a majority of the four-day run. However, we got a great ascension show on Thursday morning!
There’s a chance we’ll see some balloons today, but Mother Nature will have to comply and forecasters don’t seem to be very optimistic. The best opportunity for balloon sightings seems to be Sunday morning. By the afternoon, it’s likely the winds will kick up again. In fact, the National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday, with north winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 mph. The advisory specifically mentions Lake Havasu City and Fort Mohave.
Forecasters say gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects — something Havasu residents with trampolines and pool covers are only too familiar with. The Weather Service also warns that tree limbs could fall, and power outages are possible. If you’re on the road, expect strong crosswinds on west to east oriented highways, particularly Interstate 40 between Kingman and Ludlow, California, and State Route 68 from Bullhead City to U.S. Highway 93 north of Kingman.
Even with the weather warnings keeping balloons pilots grounded, there’s still a lot to do at the Havasu Balloon Festival today.
The carnival is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there’s a classic car display from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. there’s also a kids area, sheriff K-9 demonstrations, and exhibitions from the Hot Hips Belly Dancers and Lake Havasu Black Belt Academy. At 12:30, local country music favorite Matt Farris will perform on the Main Stage.
Grab your jacket and enjoy the last day at the fairgrounds. See you out there!
Hospice workshop: Hospice of Havasu is hosting the educational workshop, “Navigating the Journey” on Tuesday, February 1 from 10-11:30am, presented by JacksonWhite Law Elder Care Advisor, Melissa Henak. The workshop is free and open to the public.
The workshop provides an educational overview of advance directives as well as long-term care benefits through Arizona Long Term Care System and the Veterans Administration. The workshop will be at the Lake Havasu City branch of the Mohave County Library, Rooms A & B at 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd.
