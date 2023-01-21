Good morning
alyonka_lis - stock.adobe.com

Today’s the last day for the Balloon Festival & Fair. Like in past years, the wind helped keep the balloons grounded for a majority of the four-day run. However, we got a great ascension show on Thursday morning!

There’s a chance we’ll see some balloons today, but Mother Nature will have to comply and forecasters don’t seem to be very optimistic. The best opportunity for balloon sightings seems to be Sunday morning. By the afternoon, it’s likely the winds will kick up again. In fact, the National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday, with north winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 mph. The advisory specifically mentions Lake Havasu City and Fort Mohave.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.