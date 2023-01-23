Major interchange work is scheduled for Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 in Kingman.
Arizona Department of Transportation is inviting the public to join a virtual public meeting to discuss the project this week. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
ADOT project managers will show a video simulation of the new interchange design at the meeting, and they’ll answer questions posed by the public.
According to ADOT, the project is supposed to reduce congestion on U.S. 93, a highly used corridor from Phoenix to Las Vegas. Construction on the $161 million interchange is scheduled to begin in 2024 and continue through 2026.
You can join at https://bit.ly/wkingman. If you’re using a computer or smartphone, use Webinar password Kingman 5464626. If you want to join the meeting by phone, call 408-418-9388 and use access code 2492 032 8593. If you can’t attend the virtual meeting, you can watch a recorded session and read more about the project at azdot.gov/WestKingman.
