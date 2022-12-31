Mohave County should consider hosting a Super Bowl. Yes, Lee Barnes Stadium at Lake Havasu High School, and even the Anderson Field House near Bullhead City, might be a bit small. Sure, even with all the hotel rooms available in Lake Havasu City, it might be difficult to find room for all the fans. And we can’t deny that locals would be annoyed when the thousands flock to this corner of Arizona and crowd our restaurants, drive like crazy people and hog the best parking spots.
All those headaches might be worth the trouble.
Glendale, which will host the big game on Feb. 12, is expecting the tax revenue generated will be in the multi-millions.
Here’s what the Arizona Republic is reporting:
“Hosting a Super Bowl brings measurable economic benefit to cities throughout the region. According to city of Scottsdale documents, when the Super Bowl was in Glendale in 2015, Scottsdale saw a $1.69 million increase in tax revenue for the month of January over the previous January. In 2023, according to Scottsdale documents, the city is anticipating a $1.63 million boost in tax revenue.”
Communities in Mohave County could expect something similar. Havasu might capture a clean $1 million from people who come during the week of The Big Game and choose to visit the London Bridge and English Village shops, or Kingman might benefit from all those folks who drop in for the Route 66 experience.
Oatman would be packed, especially if the Dallas Cowboys make it to the game, and Bullhead City and Havasu would provide lots of food and fun at local restaurants.
Before we get too excited, however, let’s remember there is some public cost involved in this effort. Glendale has ponied up and expects to spend about $4 million for additional public safety, code enforcement for building safety and vendor licensing, traffic control and other city roles. The city also contributed $1 million to the Super Bowl “host” committee, which stages events during football’s premiere event week.
We write this column in jest, mostly, but we kind of love the idea of our communities working together to attract a large event that brings the crowds — and their money. It won’t be the Super Bowl, but a little creative thinking might just inspire a big league idea.
