The Arizona Department of Game & Fish’s life jacket exchange is back up and running for its 15th year, as we reported a few weeks ago, to kick off National Safe Boating Week. The week ended on Saturday, but the exchanges continue through June, with local life jacket swaps scheduled over the next few weeks. Events are being planned in Lake Havasu City, Parker and Bullhead City.
At the event, you can bring your old, worn-out life jackets to exchange for a new one. It’s a good idea to get to the events early, because supplies often run out early.
State law requires all people over 12 years old to wear a life jacket on a boat, as well as paddlecrafts like kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards.
The La Paz County event is Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at the La Paz County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Building on the Parker Strip (8484 Riverside Drive.)
That’s followed by a Bullhead City exchange on Friday, June 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Bullhead City Recreation Building at 2285 Trane Road.
The Havasu event is on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the London Bridge Beach stage.
