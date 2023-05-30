Good Morning

The Arizona Department of Game & Fish’s life jacket exchange is back up and running for its 15th year, as we reported a few weeks ago, to kick off National Safe Boating Week. The week ended on Saturday, but the exchanges continue through June, with local life jacket swaps scheduled over the next few weeks. Events are being planned in Lake Havasu City, Parker and Bullhead City.

At the event, you can bring your old, worn-out life jackets to exchange for a new one. It’s a good idea to get to the events early, because supplies often run out early.

