The U.S Small Business Administration is offering Arizona businesses and residents low-interest federal disaster loans for damage caused by the severe storms from July 23 to Aug. 28.
“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Arizona’s small businesses and residents impacted by severe storms, flooding, mudslides and debris flows,” said Administrator Isabella Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”
For small businesses, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage. Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Currently a disaster loan outreach center is available at 2625 N. King St. in Flagstaff to help those with the application process.
