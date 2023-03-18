Hard to believe it’s already time for Arizona Gives Day again. Each year, nearly 1,000 nonprofits across the state participate in the fundraiser, which has generated more than $36 million for charities over the last decade.
Last year alone saw $6 million raised in 24 hours for statewide nonprofits. More than 32,000 donations were made to 918 of the 1,006 participating nonprofits.
The average amount of money raised per organization was $6,546 with the average online donation was $233. Also during the event, 955 volunteers pledged a total of 36,269 hours to their favorite nonprofit organizations.
This year, there area number of Mohave County charities that have registered to be a part of the event. They include:
• Mohave Community College Foundation,
• Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County, Inc.
• Colorado City Education Betterment Foundatioin
• The Southwest Institute
The Arizona Gives program is run by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits + Arizona Grantmakers Forum.
Giving is easy, and you don’t have to wait until April 4. Early giving has already begun. Just go to AZGives.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.