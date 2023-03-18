Good Morning

Hard to believe it’s already time for Arizona Gives Day again. Each year, nearly 1,000 nonprofits across the state participate in the fundraiser, which has generated more than $36 million for charities over the last decade.

Last year alone saw $6 million raised in 24 hours for statewide nonprofits. More than 32,000 donations were made to 918 of the 1,006 participating nonprofits.

