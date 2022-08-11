Good morning!

As far as events go, the summer doldrums don’t truly hit Lake Havasu City until August. The events of spring and summer are long gone, and the heat of summer and uncertainty of the monsoon makes outside activities hard to plan — and we’re still about a month away from the beginning of the fall events season.

Yes, local calendars are pretty much empty, save for re-occurring activities like the farmers market (this Saturday at The KAWS).

