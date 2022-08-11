As far as events go, the summer doldrums don’t truly hit Lake Havasu City until August. The events of spring and summer are long gone, and the heat of summer and uncertainty of the monsoon makes outside activities hard to plan — and we’re still about a month away from the beginning of the fall events season.
Yes, local calendars are pretty much empty, save for re-occurring activities like the farmers market (this Saturday at The KAWS).
Luckily, our drought of distractions won’t last long. Go Lake Havasu tells us there are a couple of events on the calendar for next week, including “Against the Grain,” a nifty exhibition featuring the art of local woodworkers at the Havasu Museum of History.
Opening night is Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. It’s free to museum members and open to the public by donation.
Sale of art pieces displayed at the exhibit will help support the museum and the Lake Havasu City Historical Society. “Against the Grain” will run through Sept. 24. You can get more information by visiting HavasuMuseum.com.
And then there’s the annual Lake Havasu Collectibles & Firearms Show, which is a two-day event planned at the Aquatic Center.
The firearms showcase features modern and antique guns, ammunition, knives, coins, reloading supplies, jewelry and leather goods. Day passes are $10.
Finally, the Western Arizona Humane Society will host the Slobber and Purr Bowling Party on Saturday, Aug. 20. It’s a fundraiser under the black lights at Havasu Lanes to help pay for hte care of homeless animals at the local shelter. The admission fee of $150 covers a team of five players for three hours of bowling and shoe rentals, and it includes a goodie bag. If you’re interested in signing up, call 928-855-5083 or email adoptions@westernarizonahumane.org.
Here’s your reminder that you can get no-cost covid testing in a drive-through test clinic being offered by the Havasu Community Health Foundation. It’s from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Shambles Village parking lot at 2126 N McCulloch Blvd.
The testing is being administered by the Regional Center for Border Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.