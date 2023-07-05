Hey, book worms! There’s a lot going on at the Lake Havasu City branch of the Mohave County Library.
The library’s summer reading program is still going strong. It runs through July 15, with educational weekly themed programs for kids of all ages, including DIY craft sessions for children, teens and adults.
The program invites local residents to log their summer reading minutes online to earn book prizes. You can find out more about the summer reading program at mohavecounty.azssummerreading.org.
Youth programs over the next week include an elementary student gathering for kids ages 5-11 on Friday at 2 p.m., and a youth game night on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m.
The next adult crafting session is Tuesday, July 11. Participants will be taught how to make jute coasters, described as a “quick and easy craft with a farmhouse flair.” The program is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and registration is required. You can sign up by calling 928-453-0718.
There’s also an adult coloring program on Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Materials will be provided.
Finally, the Knotty Knitters kitting and crocheting group will meet Monday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. You can get more information by calling Linda Scoles at 928-208-9150.
It seems there’s something for just about everyone at the library this summer. And they have books, too! Happy reading!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.