Have you been to the Western Arizona Humane Society recently? There might just be a dog or cat waiting for you. The Humane Society says its Sweetwater Avenue shelter is full, so it’s offering a special on dog adoptions. All dogs older than a year can be adopted for $21.
The shelter staff posted on Facebook that there are many happy faces and wagging tails waiting for someone to bring them home. The shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It’s closed for lunch between 1 and 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.