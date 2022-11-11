Good morning
The Lake Havasu Museum of History unveiled its newest exhibit a few weeks back: The 1965 Cushman Westcoaster Mailster served as the first postal service vehicle in Lake Havasu City. We had a big story on Oct. 24 that explained how Lake Havasu City YouTuber Merlon Johnson found the vehicle and restored it to its former glory. The Mailster made its public re-debut during the London Bridge Days Parade, and now it’s on display inside the museum at 320 London Bridge Road.

Now, the museum says it’s taking the vehicle’s mail mission to heart: Museum staffers say that they’re offering to mail off every custom postcard purchased in the gift shop (stamp included.) That’s pretty sweet service.

