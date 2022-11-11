The Lake Havasu Museum of History unveiled its newest exhibit a few weeks back: The 1965 Cushman Westcoaster Mailster served as the first postal service vehicle in Lake Havasu City. We had a big story on Oct. 24 that explained how Lake Havasu City YouTuber Merlon Johnson found the vehicle and restored it to its former glory. The Mailster made its public re-debut during the London Bridge Days Parade, and now it’s on display inside the museum at 320 London Bridge Road.
Now, the museum says it’s taking the vehicle’s mail mission to heart: Museum staffers say that they’re offering to mail off every custom postcard purchased in the gift shop (stamp included.) That’s pretty sweet service.
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. (Notice we didn’t say anything about the Havasu heat!)
Maria Ayon, dean of student and community engagement at Mohave Community College’s Lake Havasu City campus, is holding regular meetings with the community to discuss important topics.
Ayon joined the campus in 2020 and has worked at several universities throughout California.
She held one of her “Tuesday Tea” sessions on Nov. 8, discussing systemic barriers and how to combat them. Future Teas with Dean Ayon are scheduled for Jan. 24, Feb. 14, March 21 and April 11. They’re from noon to 1 p.m. in Building 200, Room 204, of MCC’s Havasu campus.
