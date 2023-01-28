We get a lot of those studies that rank states and cities delivered to our inbox each week. Nearly all of them are publicity pitches disguised as information, and some are certainly a lot more silly than others.
This week, for instance: A study by a dental provider ranked all 50 states on their dental health to see which state had the best and worst smiles. According to the email, they used 25 indicators of dental health, including the percentage of adults who visit the dentist in each state and the number of dentists per 100,000 people.
Connecticut ranked highest, followed by the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Hawaii and New Jersey. The worst dental health? According to the study, that honor belongs to Arkansas, followed by West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
You’re probably wondering where Arizona stands: Right in the middle, at No. 32. Of course, there’s a factor that can throw off the whole study: Namely, our proximity to the Mexican border. There are plenty of Grand Canyon State residents who happily travel a few hours to the border for dental work in places such as Los Algodones.
Interestingly, another study landed in our inbox this week that seems to complement that first study. National Candy Store ranked the top Valentine’s Day candies for each state. The numbers are just as suspect — analysts used the company’s own online sales numbers over the last 15 years to determine what candies are preferred by each state. Arizona, based on that data, has a special fondness for M&Ms, followed by a heart-shaped box of chocolates and Conversation Hearts.
It sounds like a silly survey -- and it is — but Valetines Day candy spending is no joke. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day year, breaking last year’s record of $23.9 billion. Further, the number of people buying candy is expected to be at a record high with 57 percent of consumers shelling out for some sweet treats for their sweeties.
Finally, a study by a company called LawnStarter ranked America’s “dirtiest cities” using data on pollution, living conditions, infrastructure consumer satisfaction.
No Arizona communities made the top 10 or bottom 10, but the relatively nearby city of San Bernardino, California, ranks as the country’s third dirtiest. It’s only topped by Houston in first place and Newark, New Jersey in second.
Las Vegas and Phoenix don’t get off that easily, however. Even though they’re not in the top 10, Vegas clocks in at No. 19, and Phoenix is 23. (Of course, we don’t know how accurate a survey from a lawn company is when there are no lawns in this part of the nation, but we digress).
We guess it’s time for those cities to clean up their act. In the meantime, we can all pledge to continue keeping Havasu beautiful so we never end up on that list.
