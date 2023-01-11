Are you smarter than a fifth grader? Could you be the next Ken Jennings? The Mohave Community College Foundation is offering you a chance to prove your smarts.
The MCC Foundation is bringing back the Trivia Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Thank you for reading!
The event is a fundraiser to provide student scholarships.
The event was a big hit about a decade ago and always had a good turnout. The original challenge was based on the popular ABC television quiz show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” This time around, organizers say they’ll be using technology to their advantage, and contestants should bring their own smartphone, tablet or laptop computer to play the game. There’s a $10 registration fee for teams of 4. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. in Building 600 of the Lake Havasu City campus at 1977 Acoma Blvd.
There will be food and drinks available for purchase. Register at foundation.mohave.edu or by calling 928-757-0846. Good luck to all!
— Today’s News-Herald
