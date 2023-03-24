Students who missed their proms due to covid-19 have a chance to attend a makeup prom.

Tonight, Mohave Community College’s Kingman campus will host a free dance for students whose proms were canceled due to the pandemic. It will also be open to all adults. The dance’s theme will de “Dancing Through the Decades.” Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in three different prom court categories: best dressed couple, most authentic decades outfit, and most creative outfit.

