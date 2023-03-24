Students who missed their proms due to covid-19 have a chance to attend a makeup prom.
Tonight, Mohave Community College’s Kingman campus will host a free dance for students whose proms were canceled due to the pandemic. It will also be open to all adults. The dance’s theme will de “Dancing Through the Decades.” Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in three different prom court categories: best dressed couple, most authentic decades outfit, and most creative outfit.
According to a Kingman Miner story by Claude Saravia, the idea for a makeup prom originated with Erin Roper, an MCC librarian. She said she overheard students who voiced their disappointment about missing out on such a key milestone in high school.
“They were talking about how they missed prom and they were really upset,” Roper said. “Young people missed out on a big part of the teenage experience, and we want to try to recreate that experience for them.”
Roper said that after hearing their disappointment, the idea popped into her head of a makeup prom.
She pointed out that the pandemic affected people more than just the physical disease itself. It also had a mental effect, especially for students. Roper encourages all adults to come join in on the fun, whether they had a prom or not. The makeup prom will be held at 309 E. Beale St. in downtown Kingman.
Route 66 is calling: By the way, if you’re on the road to Kingman, there are a few spots worth checking out that are steeped in Route 66 whimsy and nostalgia. The following suggestions from Go Lake Havsau. First, consider a stop at Area 66, more commonly known as the “golf ball house” on Interstate 40 in Yucca. The 40-foot-diameter geodesic dome is suspended atop a column and is home to a cool UFO and space museum.
There’s also the Powerhouse Visitor Center in Kingman. The impressive historic building houses the city’s visitor center and serves as home of the Route 66 Electric Vehicle Museum. Not too far away, you can climb aboard some rail cars at shady Locomotive Park, located at 1st Street and Andy Devine Avenue. The park is home of steam engine No. 3759 of the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway.
Of course, any Route 66 exploration isn’t complete without trips to Oatman and Chloride. Oatman is a charming Old West town, home to more burros than people. Chloride is also an old mining town. It was thrived as a silver mining camp but it’s known today as one of Arizona’s oldest continuously inhabited ghost towns. Visitors can explore the area and see amazing art made from scrap metal and junk, and check out the famous 2,000-square-foot rock murals painted in the 1960s by artist Roy Purcell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.