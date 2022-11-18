The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the names of its three newest snowplows.
After tabulating 7,000 votes, the winners were declared to be “Alice Scooper,” “Snowguarro,” and “Frost Responder.” The newly named plows will be sent to some of the state’s snowiest areas —Flagstaff, Page and Superior.
The three winning names beat out 12 other finalists in ADOT’s first Name-A-Snowplow contest.
The names will be affixed to the driver- and passenger-side doors of the truck cab so the snowplows can be identified by name.
“Alice Scooper” will be stationed at an ADOT maintenance yard in Flagstaff, “Snowguaro” will patrol highways near Superior, and “Frost Responder’ will respond to winter weather from its soon-to-be-home in Page.
For the winning names, “Alice Scooper” was submitted by 25 people, “Snowguaro” was submitted by six people and “Frost Responder” was submitted by two people.
ADOT has 200 snowplows and nearly 500 trained snowplow operators at highway maintenance yards across the state, ready to deploy when snow falls. Arizona’s high country can receive a tremendous amount of snowfall — Flagstaff, in fact, is one of the snowiest cities in the country.
The snowplows and their skilled operators play major roles in clearing highways during and after winter storms, laying down de-icer prior to storms and are even put to work during the spring, summer and fall to push mud, boulders and debris off highways after rain storms.
