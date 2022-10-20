Next week Lake Havasu City residents will get a chance to meet Camilo Valencia, MCC’s newly hired director of soccer and head coach, who will offer a presentation on the future of men’s and women’s soccer programs at the college. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m. on MCC’s Lake Havasu City campus in Building 200, Room 204, at 1977 Acoma Boulevard.

MCC announced in July the hiring of Valencia, a former professional soccer player and NCAA Division I coach, as the school’s first men’s soccer head coach and soccer director.

