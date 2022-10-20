Next week Lake Havasu City residents will get a chance to meet Camilo Valencia, MCC’s newly hired director of soccer and head coach, who will offer a presentation on the future of men’s and women’s soccer programs at the college. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m. on MCC’s Lake Havasu City campus in Building 200, Room 204, at 1977 Acoma Boulevard.
MCC announced in July the hiring of Valencia, a former professional soccer player and NCAA Division I coach, as the school’s first men’s soccer head coach and soccer director.
“You don’t get many chances to start a program, and even more, to start an athletic program,” Valencia said. “So for me it’s a unique opportunity, probably once in a lifetime and I’m extremely excited.”
Valencia played for Yavapai College in 2007 and the University of Las Vegas Rebels from 2008 to 2010. During his professional soccer career, Valencia played for the 2003 U-20 Colombian national team.
Valencia’s coaching career began in 2012 at Fundacion Sport Legends in Cali, Colombia. More recently, Valencia served as UNLV’s men’s soccer interim head coach after joining the staff as assistant men’s coach in 2016.
The men’s soccer team is MCC’s first sports program since the school opened in 1970. The program will be based out of the Bullhead City campus and will play at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse and Firebird Field in Bullhead City.
