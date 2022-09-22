The local Lake Havasu City furniture store, Michael Alan Furniture and Design, is holding its 14th annual 24-hour event, Sleepless in Havasu, next Friday to raise money for the Cancer Association of Havasu.
According to the store’s website Sleepless in Havasu has its participants stay up for 24 hours straight—from Friday at 6 a.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.
Along with plenty of activities to keep themselves up, participants also decorated the beds in the store according to the theme of the night. This year’s theme is sitcoms like “Friends” and “Cheers.”
The second is donating an item to the silent auction and the third is by participating in the auction. Bidding opens up on Monday, Sept. 26 and can be done in store. The final way to donate is by purchasing a $10 ticket for a showing of “Grease” at Movies Havasu on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.
For more information about the event, call Michael Alan Furniture and Design at 928-855-6067.
