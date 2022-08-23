The Lake Havasu City Military Moms will again host the Gold Star Mother’s Day Candlelight Ceremony this fall. The group is inviting the community to join them at Wheeler Park on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. to honor Gold Star Mothers whose children gave their lives for the country. If you know of a Gold Star family who should be honored or would like to participate in the event, contact Cindy Ritter at 626-327-1077.
The Lake Havasu City Military Moms is a local nonprofit with the mission of supporting active duty troops and assisting local veterans in need.
Firefighters are one of the — ahem — hottest jobs in Mohave County, and now Mohave Community College is helping students get up the career fire ladder. MCC’s new fire academy is a 272-hour course that provides basic firefighter training such as fire behavior, rescue procedures, command and control, fire suppression techniques and hazardous materials instruction. The 16-week class begins in January, and recruits who successfully complete the academy will receive 12 college credits and earn a certificate from the college. The course is tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 5p .m.
