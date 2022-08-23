Good Morning
The Lake Havasu City Military Moms will again host the Gold Star Mother’s Day Candlelight Ceremony this fall. The group is inviting the community to join them at Wheeler Park on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. to honor Gold Star Mothers whose children gave their lives for the country. If you know of a Gold Star family who should be honored or would like to participate in the event, contact Cindy Ritter at 626-327-1077.

The Lake Havasu City Military Moms is a local nonprofit with the mission of supporting active duty troops and assisting local veterans in need.

