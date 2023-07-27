Surprise: There’s more heat in our forecast. The National Weather Service’s weekly HeatRisk index is out, and it predicts moderate to major heat risks for the region through Saturday at least. Here’s the good news: the risk decreases next week with increasing monsoonal moisture. Does that mean there are storms in our future? Any longtime Havasu resident knows that’s a difficult question to answer. Even when the meteorologists predict rain, our unique geographic setting ultimately tends to keep storms away. Even so, the Weather Service predicts a chance of showers in Havasu on Saturday night and Sunday, and thunderstorms every day next week. Keep your fingers crossed that the Havadome doesn’t keep the wet weather away.
• • •
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.