Good morning
alyonka_lis - stock.adobe.com

More storms ahead: It’s been a weird week, as far as weather is concerned. Sunday’s storm brought lots of wind and some rain (about 0.1 inches) to the Colorado River Valley. Wind speeds on Sunday afternoon reached 20 miles per hour, with gusts approaching 60 miles per hour, in Lake Havasu City, according to the National Weather Service. (The Weather Service’s recording equipment is located at the Lake Havasu Municipal Airport, and considering the widespread damage in the region, it’s likely that other areas were even more gusty).

It became a literal hot mess when the heat wave continued, and the region was plunged back into the heat wave that’s keeping temperatures in the 110s this week. Not a great combination for those folks who remained without power after the storm -- cooling centers had to be opened throughout the area, as we reported in today’s newspaper.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.