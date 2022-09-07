More storms ahead: It’s been a weird week, as far as weather is concerned. Sunday’s storm brought lots of wind and some rain (about 0.1 inches) to the Colorado River Valley. Wind speeds on Sunday afternoon reached 20 miles per hour, with gusts approaching 60 miles per hour, in Lake Havasu City, according to the National Weather Service. (The Weather Service’s recording equipment is located at the Lake Havasu Municipal Airport, and considering the widespread damage in the region, it’s likely that other areas were even more gusty).
It became a literal hot mess when the heat wave continued, and the region was plunged back into the heat wave that’s keeping temperatures in the 110s this week. Not a great combination for those folks who remained without power after the storm -- cooling centers had to be opened throughout the area, as we reported in today’s newspaper.
Now, the Weather Service says we can expect more wind and rain as soon as this weekend. Meteorologists say moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into the southwest United States by the end of the week and into the weekend, increasing the chances for heavy rain and flash flooding. Lake Havasu City can expect high heat through the end of the week, when the forecast transitions to thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Lake Havasu is in the region with the highest risk for flash flooding,(south of the Interstate 40 corridor), according to the Weather Service.
We have a couple days to prepare, so batten down the hatches and grab your raincoats. Be careful out there.
Searching for Tyler: Volunteers have organized a search for a Kingman resident missing for more than six years. The search for Tyler Stice is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Stice was last seen at his home in the 4700 block of Scotty Drive in June of 2016 and was flagged as missing when he never showed up for his job at the Kingman Airport.
According to reports, his vehicle was found days later at the Deer Canyon Picnic Area in the Hualapai Mountains.
Search dogs were used to track his scent for nearly a mile along a wash, but multiple searches of the area in the years that followed were unsuccessful.
According to news reports, Tyler is believed to have purchased a rifle before he went missing.
Search volunteers are being asked to sign in at the Deer Canyon Picnic Area which is in the Hualapai Mountain Park boundaries. Parking is available in the lot as well as along Deer Canyon Road. Volunteers should dress comfortable for hiking and be mindful of their limitations, organizers say.
You can get more information about the search efforts at the Find Tyler Facebook page.
