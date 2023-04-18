It’s been nearly a month since Lake Havasu City celebrated Earth Day with a city-wide cleanup organized by the community’s three Rotary Clubs.
But for the rest of the world, Earth Day is April 22. According to National Geographic, it’s an observance that that started in 1970 after a U.S. senator from Wisconsin organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental issues. By 1990, Earth Day was being celebrated by more than 140 countries.
With the official Earth Day right around the corner, there’s at least one local observance happening. The Lake Havasu Museum of History is offering a special event to kick off the opening of its summer exhibit, “Herbarium Arizona.” The museum will offer live animal encounters with its resident 6-foot iguana, uromastyx, leopard gecko, curly hair tarantula, red footed tortoises and veiled chameleon. ASU Havasu’s Eco Club will be on hand for educational presentations on building fish habitats and the phenomenon of the super bloom. There will also be interactive eco-friendly activities, including make-your-own recycled seed paper and coffee filter earths.
The featured exhibit, Herbarium Arizona, was originally donated to the Lake Havasu Historical Society form Mohave Community College. It features 25 different dried wildflower species and variations with scientific nameplates in a never-before-seen display.
The exhibit will stay up summer, and museum officials say it will eventually be turned into a permanent display in the Elrose Dussault Gift Store.
The museum’s Earth Day events are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it’s free to the public.
