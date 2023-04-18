Good Morning

It’s been nearly a month since Lake Havasu City celebrated Earth Day with a city-wide cleanup organized by the community’s three Rotary Clubs.

But for the rest of the world, Earth Day is April 22. According to National Geographic, it’s an observance that that started in 1970 after a U.S. senator from Wisconsin organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental issues. By 1990, Earth Day was being celebrated by more than 140 countries.

