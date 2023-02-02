The Lake Havasu Museum of History has a fun event coming up. On Sunday, Feb. 12, the museum will host its second Car Cruise for History. It’s a free community event put on in partnership with Crash! Customs. It’s a casual cruise featuring hot rods, rat rods and classics meeting in the museum’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spots are first-come, first-serve. There will also be food available from West Coast Burritos, and raffle baskets and a 50-50 drawing are planned. For information, visit HavasuMuseum.com.
Furry Friday: This week’s submission for Furry Friday comes from Steve Wilkerson, who shared his two pups, Milo and Mia. Wilkerson says they are shorkie poos, which, according to the website TLC Puppy Love, is a combination of a shorkie and a poodle. Shorkies are themselves a combination of a yorkie and a shih tzu. It’s a complicated family tree, but it seems to result in some pretty cute canines.
