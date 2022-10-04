Today is World Teacher Day. It’s a day set aside by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and Education International to promote a better understanding of the important role teachers play around the world. Events are held in more than 100 countries to honor and appreciate teachers.
We point that out to point out this: One of Lake Havasu City’s teachers was recently highlighted on the blog I Am A Rural Teacher.
Christina Musselman is a first-grade teacher at Starline Elementary School. In 2021, Musselman was named Arizona Rural Schools Association as the Mohave County Teacher of the Year, and she was also honored with an award by Grand Canyon University. She was also named the teacher of the year for the Lake Havasu Unified School District that year.
Musselman, who has been teaching with the district since 2004, told the News-Herald at the time that it’s humbling to receive this type of recognition but also credits the support she has around her.
The blog post describes how Musselman has found that developing relationships with her students is the secret to her success. It includes one particularly touching story. In Musselman’s words:
“I was hired [at Starline] on the 40th day of school. This boy Roger was in my class, and I built a relationship with him and his family. He needed extra support, and I gave that extra support, being the new teacher, not really necessarily knowing what I was doing exactly at the moment. Fast forward 13 years later, he’s now my paraprofessional working in my classroom, working with students on reading, which was something that he needed support with. He has now been teaching for three years. That’s our story, and this community’s story, just being connected to people. That’s what I love about being a rural teacher.”
“It wasn’t necessarily about what my teachers taught me but how they made me feel. I knew that regardless of what I did in my career as a teacher, I needed to reach out to families, and make sure that I see them and I hear them, and that they feel reciprocated in that relationship, that we’re a team. I build a relationship with every single family and it’s not optional.”
Her relationship with students is just one of the reasons why Musselman was a finalist for this year’s Arizona Teacher of the Year competition. She’s being recognized as a semifinalist at next week’s awards ceremony.
Congratulations to Christina Musselman, to Starline Elementary School, and to all of Lake Havasu City for having excellent teachers looking out for our students.
