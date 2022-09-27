If you have a new driver in your household, you’ll want to know about the changes at the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division office. The agency recently announced changes for its road tests for new drivers.
Drivers will now be asked to provide proof of insurance and registration prior to the exam.
According to the administrators at the bureaucracy, the changes “are intended to provide a consistent experience” at all of the MVD offices in the state as well as third-party location.
According to the MVD, once new drivers are ready to begin the driving portion of the test, the instructor will now ask them to provide the registration and insurance documents for the vehicle. This is to ensure each driver knows what documents are required in each vehicle, and where they are located.
The next new step will include a brief vehicle inspection to make sure the vehicle is properly maintained and operational for the public roads. Tire safety and turn signal lights are some of the elements checked at this point.
Basic safety knowledge about hte vehicle will also be tested. Drivers will be asked to find and demonstrate several features of the vehicle such as windshield wipers, emergency brakes, hazard lights and high beams.
Once cleared, the road test will last about 15 to 20 minutes and cover five to eight miles to reflect a typical commute.
The changes are effective Thursday at all MVD locations, so if you don’t want to deal with all of that, maybe the office can squeeze you in today. Probably not.
More info about the new road test can be found at azdot.gov.
Toys for Tots around the corner: Christmas is just 88 days away! Yep, it’s already that time of year, and the Marine Corps League will soon send out its Toys for Tots boxes at locations around town. Look for them in stores starting Oct. 10.
The effort will again a boost from the Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu, which plans to collect toys at its upcoming 46th annual Toys for Tots golf tournament on Dec. 3. Organizers of the golf tournament are asking guests to bring one new, unwrapped toy to the event in a goal to match or exceed last year’s total of 900 Christmas gifts for local children. For information on the golf tournament or the toy drive, call Lisa Theophilus at 928-733-0876, Fred Robbins at 909-226-2348, or Nathan Burnell at 951-893-7017.
