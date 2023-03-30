Good Morning

Go Lake Havasu recently shared that Roger Naylor, the beloved Arizona travel writer, gave a hat-tip to Lake Havasu City in his new book.

The book, titled “Awesome Arizona: 200 Amazing Facts about the Grand Canyon State,” suggests that readers can win bar bets with the trivia knowledge that Lake Havasu City has more lighthouses than any city in the United States.

