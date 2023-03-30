Go Lake Havasu recently shared that Roger Naylor, the beloved Arizona travel writer, gave a hat-tip to Lake Havasu City in his new book.
The book, titled “Awesome Arizona: 200 Amazing Facts about the Grand Canyon State,” suggests that readers can win bar bets with the trivia knowledge that Lake Havasu City has more lighthouses than any city in the United States.
“They’re scaled-down versions of famous lighthouses up and down the east and west coast,” Naylore noted during a Feb. 20 interview on Arizona PBS. “But they’re fully functional navigational aids along the shore and around on the Island of Lake Havasu.”
Go Lake Havasu, by the way, has a lot more information about all 28 lighthouses ringing the lake, including a map to help readers find them all.
Easter Egg hunt is Sunday: Don’t forget about this weekend’s Easter egg hunt at SARA Park. Each year, hundreds of kids and their parents congregate at the ballfields at SARA Park to collect thousands of colored Easter eggs filled with candy. The day is an annual labor of love by the Sunrise Rotary Club, which has given out more than 30,000 eggs over the years. The Easter Bunny will be there to play and take photos with the kids throughout the event, and the Sunrise Rotary concession stand will be open for refreshments and snack foods for sale. It’s Sunday from noon to 2 p.m., but you’ll want to get there early.
(0) comments
