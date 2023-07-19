The Arizona Department of Transportation is doing its best to ruin a good joke. You know the joke: “How do you know when it’s fall in Arizona? The license plates begin changing colors.” (Get it? That’s when the winter visitors start showing up from other states)
Well, ADOT is introducing five very colorful new specialty license plates and two redesigned license plates for Arizona residents to affix to their vehicles.
The plates are among more than 90 specialty plates offered by ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division. Most specialty plates cost $25 a year. Of that, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group.
Proceeds support nonprofit organizations and other community groups like Arizona Realtors Homes for All, Cancer Support for Families, Dine College Warriors, Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock, and U.S. Army. In addition to the five new plates, Arizona Coyotes and the Families of Fallen Police Officers plates have been redesigned. The Families of Fallen Police Officers plate has been changed to Honoring Fallen Police Officers.
Yes, Arizona plates are a lot more colorful these days. It’s for a good cause, so we suppose we can’t be too upset that it ruined our favorite joke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.