The monthly Chamber mixers by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce are always a good time, but next week’s mixer at Havasu Springs resort will be doubly so — Havasu Chamber members will be joined by their brethren from the Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
The mixer is Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
If you’re a business owner or representative, the mixers are a great opportunity for networking and exposure. Don’t leave your promotional materials behind.
For a $5 admission fee, you can expect ample appetizers on hand, and you’ll get two drink tickets along with entry into a 50/50 drawing.
Havasu Springs Resort is located at 2581 State Route 95, just south of the Bill Williams Bridge and the Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge.
It promises to be a great time, and we’ll be there. Hope to see you out there.
