The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department says it has had a recently flurry of reports about a telephone scam involving the department.

“We have received an increase in calls today alerting us to possible phone scams,” MSCO Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen said in a post last week on the department’s Facebook page. “We have been made aware that scammers are using our agency name to call and tell you (that you) have an outstanding citation and if payment is not made immediately, you will have a warrant for your arrest.”

