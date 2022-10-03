The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department says it has had a recently flurry of reports about a telephone scam involving the department.
“We have received an increase in calls today alerting us to possible phone scams,” MSCO Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen said in a post last week on the department’s Facebook page. “We have been made aware that scammers are using our agency name to call and tell you (that you) have an outstanding citation and if payment is not made immediately, you will have a warrant for your arrest.”
Basically, the scam amounts to an extortion attempt as the scammers try to convince residents to pay fines they don’t owe.
“We want to emphasize a few key topics in regards to these calls,” Mortensen said. “The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will not ask you to pay for a warrant with gift cards. The sheriff’s office will not call you and ask for a payment over the phone. The sheriff’s office will not come to your house and arrest you if you refuse to go to the store to buy those gift cards or make an immediate payment over the phone.”
Mortensen said the callers can become pushy and aggressive, and that the department would never behave that way. People who receive these types of calls should simply hang up the phone, she says.
“Do not give out any personal information,” Mortensen said. “Protect yourself, your assets and your identity by not giving any information to these callers.”
Similar scams have been reported in all parts of the country with callers identifying themselves as representatives of multiple law enforcement agencies, including local police and sheriff’s departments, federal agencies such as the FBI and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
Callers also are claiming to be from state and federal agencies such as attorney general’s offices and the Social Security Administration.
