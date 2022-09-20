HCHF rocks out to fight hunger: This Friday the Havasu Community Foundation is holding a concert at the London Bridge Convention Center to raise funds for its local food bank.
The concert will feature Not Fade Away a young tribute band known for performing amped up renditions of classic rock songs.
Tickets for the event costed $50 and be purchased online at havasucommunityhealthfoundation.org or in person at HCHF office in Shambles Village, For more information call 928-453-8190.
Annual barstool auction finds new venue- The 6th annual Havasu Area Public Art Barstool Auction has announced a new venue for its November event. The auction will take place on Nov. 12 at Legendz Bar and Grill from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Each year, HAPA challenges artists in the community to decorate a barstool in fun and creative ways. The art group then auctions off those barstools with all the money going to support public art in Lake Havasu City.
The deadline to let organizers know you intended to donate a decorated barstool is Oct. 15. To contact organizers email havasuareapublicarts@gmail.com or text Val at 626-230-0702 or Terrie at 928-412-1003
