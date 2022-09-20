HCHF rocks out to fight hunger: ​This Friday the Havasu Community Foundation is holding a concert at the London Bridge Convention Center to raise funds for its local food bank.

The concert will feature Not Fade Away a young tribute band known for performing amped up renditions of classic rock songs.

